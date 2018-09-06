2 killed in Plateau attack on Thursday

news

Two persons were killed by gunmen in a Thursday morning attack at Nding Suisut Village of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that two persons were also injured in the attack.

“This morning at about 6:30.p.m, we received a distress call that gunmen shot some persons at Nding Suisut Village of Barkin Ladi.

“Armed Police personnel were immediately dispatched to the area, but on arrival at the scene, four persons were seen with wounds from gunshots.

“We rushed them to the General Hospital in the locality where the doctor on duty confirmed two out of the four victims dead.

“The remaining two are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital and in a stable condition, ” he said.

Tyopev said that the family of those who lost their lives declined autopsy and the dead bodies were released to them for burial.

He said investigations to unravel those behind the killings was in progress.