2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident occurred at about 12:30 am in the parking lot of Diamond Dumplings, GRA, Abeokuta.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta. Odutola explained that the incident occurred at about 12:30 am in the parking lot of Diamond Dumplings, GRA, Abeokuta.

She stated that three armed men in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA number plate, demanding the car key.

“Three armed men in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA license plate, demanding the car keys.

“The assailants opened fire, hitting one Ola (surname unknown) one Shobanke Oluwatimileyin and two others.

“The Divisional Police Officer from Ibara, responding to distress calls, arrived at the scene and ensured the area was secure before transporting the victims to the hospital.

“Upon their arrival, the attending doctor confirmed two fatalities, while the other two individuals are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta,” she said.

The police spokesperson hinted that a preliminary investigation had been initiated to examine the factors leading to the two deaths and to assess any potential links to cult activities.

“The public will be informed about the progress of the investigation in the coming days, as a follow up to arrest the fleeing suspects,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

