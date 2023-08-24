ADVERTISEMENT
2 K-Dramas set to premiere on AIT in Sept

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), he stated that Korean movie industry needs to understand Nollywood and vice versa, establish relationship and interact more

Some of the K-Drama fans at the Premiere at the KCCN, Abuja (Credit: NAN)
Some of the K-Drama fans at the Premiere at the KCCN, Abuja (Credit: NAN)

The Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), Mr Kim Changki on Thursday in Abuja said the essence is to give Nigerians a feel of Korean entertainment. He said that sneak preview of the two movies were premiered to a selected audience at the Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to mark the monthly Korean Cultural Day.

According to him, K-Drama showcases the lives of Koreans, because, KCCN tends to promote Korean Culture in Nigeria.

“In the month of May, two Korean animations were aired on AIT; and by next week, the two dramas will be air on AIT; this is a way spreading Korean lives and culture.

“It would have been a good thing for Nigerian actors and their counterparts from Korea to collaborate on set, but because Nigeria and Korea are far apart, they need time to make it happen.

“ Korean movie industry needs to understand Nollywood and vice versa, establish relationship and interact more to make that happen.

“Recently, I recommended about four people to go to Korea and participate in a training course; that is one of the things we do to foster interactions to get us to where we want to be,’’ Changki said.

According to the KCCN director, the movie Penthouse S1 is a series, written by Kim Soon-ok and directed by Joo Dong-min.

He explained that, the series spins the story of a real estate and education war, adding that, it depicts the solidarity and revenge of women who turned to evil to protect themselves and their children.

The second movie `The Fiery Priest’ is an unconventional priest with anger management issues, a rookie detective and an ambitious prosecutor work together to solve a murder case involving a senior Catholic priest.

“The priest is an ex-covert military officer who leaves the military and becomes a priest after not being able to stop a tragedy at war.

“However, when a senior priest at his parish is murdered, he pulls all his old covert military life back to the surface to get revenge, but he still keeps it priestly,’ Changki said.

He said the movies would premiere on AIT from Sept. 1, every Friday between 3pm to 3:50pm, adding that it will also be shown on Gotv, Dstv and Startimes.

