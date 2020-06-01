Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ebonyi, who confirmed the attack on Sunday in Abakaliki, said that the two commands were working to return normalcy to the affected areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two communities have been locked in years of inter-communal conflict over ownership of a farmland near their borders.

The warring communities renewed their hostilities on Saturday which led to two indigenes of Amata allegedly sustaining gunshot wounds.

Odah said that Abia and Ebonyi commands have sent detachments of tactical units to patrol the area and ensure law and order as well as to avert loss of lives and property.

“Our men are in control of the situation. They arrived the scene of crisis and rescued those abducted from the two sides and also aborted bloodbath; though two persons were injured from gun shots.

“It is a very unfortunate situation and we are appealing to both communities to sheath their swords and allow for dialogue.

“The two police commands will collaborate to ensure that security is maintained in the affected area to prevent the incessant clashes between the two communities,” the spokesperson said.

However, a source from Amata who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said that the incident took place on Saturday at the disputed farmland.

The source who escaped the attack said that it took the timely intervention of armed policemen from Ivo division to put the situation under control and prevent bloodshed.

He urged the state and federal governments to urgently intervene to save looming inter-communal clash between the two communities.