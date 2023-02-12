2 injured at Tinubu's late night campaign rally in Abuja

According to The Punch, the victims sustained injuries in separate incidents at the campaign venue as they waited for the arrival of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A source in the FCT Emergency Management Agency told the platform that a woman was brought to their ambulance for treatment having fell while trying to leave her seat in the stand.

The incident happened as the middle-aged woman was trying to walk up to greet a friend, she started bleeding through the nose and was promptly treated by the paramedical team.

“She did not sustain any serious injury. We treated her and allowed her to go after we ascertained she was alright,” the source told The Punch on the condition of anonymity.

The second incident involved a man who allegedly sustained a fracture while scrambling for a plate of food at the venue.

However, the FCT emergency rescue team, comprising of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, expressed their dismay after they heard the victim telling his fellow supporters that they would seek alternative treatment for the fracture despite being administered first aid on the spot.

“I have not seen this kind of thing before. He and his other friends just put up a show and said they won’t allow him to go with the ambulance,” said the shocked coordinator of the NSCDC rescue officials.

Pulse had earlier reported that Tinubu was billed to attend two political rallies in both Kebbi State and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.