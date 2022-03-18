2 Immigration officials suspended from airport duties for N8,000 bribe

The two unnamed officials have had their On-Duty Card (ODC) withdrawn and are barred from working at any Nigerian airport until otherwise.

The two men were nailed following an investigation to establish a case of extortion against them.

A woman had made an outcry on Twitter, lamenting how her 14-year-old daughter travelling on Lufthansa Airline on February 19, was extorted by some airport officials, who forced her to part with the sum of N8000.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 18, 2022, the Ag. General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said following the allegation, a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were appointed to investigate the claim.

She said the investigation established the fact that the accused officers were culpable, as revealed by the CCTV footage in the facility.

Hope-Ivbaze added that the officers have refunded the exact amount extorted from the passenger.

She said, “Consequently, the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger.

“Their On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We would like to commend the mother of the child, who has confirmed receipt of the money, for deeming it fit to escalate the case, and assisting us tremendously in the course of our investigation.

“Also, we would like to express our appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration, MMA and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue.