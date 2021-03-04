Troops of Operation Safe Haven have recovered two corpses, reported to be of cattle herders, in a Kaduna community.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, reported in a statement on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 that the corpses were recovered in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf local government area.

The herders have been identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, and had earlier been declared missing after they failed to return from grazing cattle.

"The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds," Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families of the herders, and charged security agencies to thoroughly investigate their deaths.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by insecurity in the northern region, with bandits and cattle rustlers mounting a campaign of terror that has led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property.

At least 107 villagers were killed in numerous Kaduna communities in February alone, including an attack on Sunday, February 28 that left five dead in Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf.