2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2024 - Wike

Wike, who stated this when he inspected the ongoing projects in Abuja on Tuesday, said that when completed, no bus or taxi would be allowed to operate on FCT road.

He added; “Everybody has to move to the various terminals.” The minister expressed satisfaction with the spate of work inaugurated in July, barely three months ago. He said that the contractor was given 15 months to deliver the three terminals at Mabushi, Eagle Square and Kugbo in the FCT.

He, however, said that the contractor promised to deliver the Mabushi and Kugbo terminals in January, which would be nine months earlier than the scheduled timeline.

“For the terminal that is sited at Eagle Square, we have some problems there, but we have been able to sort it out.

“There are some underground facilities which the contractor tried to settle with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“I am sure very soon work will commence there,” the minister said.

Wike explained that the bus terminals were designed to ensure a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the FCT. He noted that while inaugurating the projects in July, the measure was part of efforts to reduce the level of insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.