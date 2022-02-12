RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

Two Ethiopian marathoners, Daresa Ulfata and Dagne Siranesh have emerged both male and female winners of the 42-km 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Daresa Ulfata won the 42-km men’s marathon with the time of 2:11:54 to win the star prize of $30,000 in that category.

Similarly, another Ethiopian, Dagne Siranesh, won the 42-km race in the female category with a time of 2:33:54 and also went away with a star prize of $30,000.

David Bamasai from Kenya returned the time of 2:13:33 to emerge 1st runner-up in the male category of the event with a prize of $20,000.

Another Kenyan, Emmanuel Nabei, returned the time of 2:14:37 to win $15,000 for coming third in the male category of the 42-km race.

In the female 42-km race, 2018 winners, Alemensh Herpha Guta of Ethiopia emerged the 1st runner -up with the time of 2:35:34 while Naomi Maiyo from Kenya returned the time of 2:35:44 to emerge the 2nd runner-up.

The 1st and 2nd runners-up for the female category were rewarded with $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.

