The defendants: Benjamin John, 36, and Akin Tinuoya, 31, were arraigned on charges of conspiracy and negligent act causing harm.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 4.00p.m. on Nov. 1, at No. 36A Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

According to Unuigbe, the defendants are part of a group of engineers employed to erect the two-story building for residential purposes.

He told the court that the defendants conspired with the other engineers and collected money from the contractors in exchange for the delivery of quality building materials.

He said that this resulted in building of the structure with inferior materials.

Unuigbe submitted that the negligence of the defendants caused the collapse of the building that killed a bricklayer working on it.

“My lord, the police were only able to apprehend these two defendants, the others absconded after the collapse but we are tracking them.

“We are also running tests on the debris to present as further evidence,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 252 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both sections stipulate two years’ jail term each for conspiracy and negligent act causing harm .

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Ojo, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 13, 2020, for mention.