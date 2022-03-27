2 drug dealers excrete 165 wraps of cocaine – NDLEA

Babafemi who named the suspects as Elvis Iro, 53 and Uwaezuoke Christian, 42 said that they were arrested by operatives of the NDLEA.

He said that the suspects excreted the drugs while under observation in the Agency’s custody.

According to him, the 53-year-old man, Iro a father of four children hails from Abiriba, Ohafia local government area of Abia state.

“He was arrested on Saturday March 19, upon his arrival on board Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis-Ababa for ingesting 65 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.376kg.

“During preliminary interview, he claimed he’s an interior decorator but had to go into drug trafficking because he needed money to start a coffee business.

“He also said he had to venture into the business to take care of his family and stock his newly acquired shop with curtain materials/accessories in Lagos.

“He said he would have been paid One Thousand ($1,000) U.S. dollars on successful delivery of the drug in Abuja," Babafemi said.

The NDLEA spokesperson said Christian on the same flight, was also arrested on arrival for ingesting 100 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 2.243kg.

Babafemi said that the suspect, who hails from Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state, claimed to be a businessman dealing in baby’s wears before venturing into drug trafficking.

“During preliminary interview, he said he traveled to Addis Ababa on Thursday March 17 to buy the drug for Ten Thousand ($10,000) U.S. dollars and returned on Saturday 19th March when he was arrested.

“He said he sold his land in his village and took loans from friends to be able to raise money to buy the drug.

“He claimed he had to go into drug to raise money for his business after being duped of Fifteen Thousand ($15,000) U.S. dollars by his friend who lives in China,” Babafemi said.