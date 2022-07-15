2 die in Ore-Ondo Expressway motor accident

He said that seven persons, comprising two female and five male, in three vehicles, were involved in the accident.

The unit commander listed the vehicles as a Toyota Previa bus, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Toyota Dyna van.

Alonge said a female died immediately, while another male died later in the accident which occured due to speeding and head-on collision.

“We always educate drivers against speeding and impatience, the education is to avert crashes, save lives and property.

“The Ore-Ondo road is very narrow, and that is the reason for motorists in that corridor to always exercise patience, concentration and maintain normal speed limit,” he said.