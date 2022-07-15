RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 die in Ore-Ondo Expressway motor accident

Two persons died on Friday in a motor accident which occured on Ore-Ondo Expressway, in Ajue Town, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore.

He said that seven persons, comprising two female and five male, in three vehicles, were involved in the accident.

The unit commander listed the vehicles as a Toyota Previa bus, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Toyota Dyna van.

Alonge said a female died immediately, while another male died later in the accident which occured due to speeding and head-on collision.

“We always educate drivers against speeding and impatience, the education is to avert crashes, save lives and property.

“The Ore-Ondo road is very narrow, and that is the reason for motorists in that corridor to always exercise patience, concentration and maintain normal speed limit,” he said.

The FRSC commander said a combined team of Police and FRSC personnel were involved in the rescue and evacuation mission.

2 die in Ore-Ondo Expressway motor accident

