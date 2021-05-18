2 die, 3 injured as gas explosion rocks Gbenga Daniel's hotel

The hotel, located at the Water Corporation headquarters junction, in Ogun capital, is owned by a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three others were said to have sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, in a statement, said the explosion occurred as a result of a fake gas cylinder used while servicing a revolving door at the hotel.

"A routine maintenance of the Automatic Revolving Door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges, was being carried out.

"The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person, yet to be identified.

"The gas cylinder, purchased at the open market, may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure," he said.

Osinubi, however, expressed sympathy of the hotel management with families and friends of the deceased, advising the general public to be aware of fake gas cylinders in the market.