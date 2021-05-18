RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 die, 3 injured as gas explosion rocks Gbenga Daniel's hotel

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The explosion occurred as a result of a fake gas cylinder.

Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State [Daily Trust]
Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

A technician and a yet-to-be-identified person have been confirmed dead as gas explosion rocked Conference Hotel in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The hotel, located at the Water Corporation headquarters junction, in Ogun capital, is owned by a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three others were said to have sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, in a statement, said the explosion occurred as a result of a fake gas cylinder used while servicing a revolving door at the hotel.

"A routine maintenance of the Automatic Revolving Door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges, was being carried out.

"The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person, yet to be identified.

"The gas cylinder, purchased at the open market, may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure," he said.

Osinubi, however, expressed sympathy of the hotel management with families and friends of the deceased, advising the general public to be aware of fake gas cylinders in the market.

NAN reports that two cases of gas explosion had earlier occurred in Abeokuta within the last one week, resulting in the death of four persons, including a minor.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

How to handle anxiety

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Apple Music announces 'Spatial Audio' with Dolby Atmos