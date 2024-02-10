ADVERTISEMENT
2 die, 3 injured as articulated vehicle shoves car into river in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
Anthony Uga, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, that five persons were involved in the accident.

He explained that the articulated vehicle, a tricycle and the car were involved in the crash.

He added that the driver of the articulated vehicle lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into the tricycle and the car.

Uga said that two male adults died while two other male adults and a female adult sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

“The corpses were taken to the morgue at Ifo General Hospital, while survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

