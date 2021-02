Zubairu Mato, the FRSC Sector Commander, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

“We received a call at about 07:05 a.m on the Feb. 10, 2021.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 07:15a.m,” Mato said.

He said that the accident occurred as a result of over speeding which according to him led to tyre burst.

He said the burst eventually led to collision involving two vehicles, a Toyota with registration number: MSA 943 XA and a commercial bus without registration number.

“The victims who lost their lives were adult males while the remaining 16 victims sustain serious injuries,” he said.

He said the victims were evacuated to Kura General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.

According to the statement, the 16 survivors are currently receiving treatments at the hospital.