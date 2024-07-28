ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Borno, CP Yusufu Lawal, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a discreet investigation has commenced

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]
2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahun Daso, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri said that the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Daso said that the swift response of the Police Mobile Force Officers attached to the Jakana Police Station repelled the assailants, preventing them from overrunning the police asset.

He explained that two lives were tragically lost in the exchange of fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They included a police officer and a civilian woman. Additionally, a police patrol vehicle was burnt down during the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police in Borno, CP Yusufu Lawal, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a discreet investigation has commenced.

”Security measures have also been taken to prevent further attacks,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja market management cautions traders against protest

Abuja market management cautions traders against protest

Spain-bound man hides cocaine in his sandals to board flight, NDLEA catches him

Spain-bound man hides cocaine in his sandals to board flight, NDLEA catches him

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno

Planned protest poorly timed, counterproductive - Young professionals defend Tinubu

Planned protest poorly timed, counterproductive - Young professionals defend Tinubu

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

DSS told to arrest PDP chairman, Damagum, for backing August 1 protest

DSS told to arrest PDP chairman, Damagum, for backing August 1 protest

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members [X:@Speaker_Abbas]

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Men of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme command in a group photograph with the 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana in Seme. [NAN]

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation