2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahun Daso, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri said that the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Daso said that the swift response of the Police Mobile Force Officers attached to the Jakana Police Station repelled the assailants, preventing them from overrunning the police asset.

He explained that two lives were tragically lost in the exchange of fire.

“They included a police officer and a civilian woman. Additionally, a police patrol vehicle was burnt down during the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police in Borno, CP Yusufu Lawal, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a discreet investigation has commenced.