RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two persons were confirmed dead while four others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Nissan Cabstar and a Mack truck at Iyana Egbado, Itori on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Saturday.

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident. [Illustrative picture) (Naija News)
2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident. [Illustrative picture) (Naija News)

Recommended articles

Umar noted that the crash occurred at 6:00 a.m and it involved a Cabstar marked KTU 142 XH and a truck with registration number T-12736 LA.

The sector commander explained that the Nissan vehicle rammed into the stationary truck which had a flat tyre.

He added that a total of seven men were involved in the accident, of which four were injured, two dead while one person was unhurt.

Umar said the deceased persons and injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ifo for appropriate attention.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Itori command for more information about the crash.

He advised motorists to avoid indiscriminate parking of vehicles by the roadside, adding that “If there’s a break down, proper placement of road signs should be put in order to alert incoming vehicles.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

2023: Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate, says group

2023: Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate, says group

Buhari salutes Nigerians for believing in him despite challenges

Buhari salutes Nigerians for believing in him despite challenges

ASUU strike: I'm pained by disruption to tertiary education - Buhari

ASUU strike: I'm pained by disruption to tertiary education - Buhari

FULL SPEECH: Here's what Buhari said in his last Independence Day address

FULL SPEECH: Here's what Buhari said in his last Independence Day address

Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over economic hardship

Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over economic hardship

Tinubu went to rest in London to avoid disturbance in Lagos, Abuja - APC Chieftain

Tinubu went to rest in London to avoid disturbance in Lagos, Abuja - APC Chieftain

Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as Osun APC governorship candidate

Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as Osun APC governorship candidate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders