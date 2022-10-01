2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

Umar noted that the crash occurred at 6:00 a.m and it involved a Cabstar marked KTU 142 XH and a truck with registration number T-12736 LA.

The sector commander explained that the Nissan vehicle rammed into the stationary truck which had a flat tyre.

He added that a total of seven men were involved in the accident, of which four were injured, two dead while one person was unhurt.

Umar said the deceased persons and injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ifo for appropriate attention.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Itori command for more information about the crash.