2 dead, 13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

NAN reports that the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park on the expressway.

“The fire is serious, six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion,’’ Umar said.

He explained that one person had so far been rescued and taken to a private hospital in Ogere, Ogun State, adding that the deceased had been taken away by their relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) have advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes.

TRACE spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the tanker which was laden with fuel suddenly burst into flames affecting other vehicles.

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,’’ Akinbiyi said.

NAN reports that the incident was the fifth of such tragedies involving fuel tankers in the Lagos and Ogun State axis since the beginning of the year.

A similar fuel tanker-related fire was recorded on Jan. 7 on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

On March 21, a fuel tanker was the cause of fire on Otedola Bridge, also on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in which many vehicles were burnt.

On March 25, a diesel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Ikotun area of Lagos, leading to the incineration of other vehicles and shops.

On June 17, fire from the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant at the Ogun State Property Investments Corporation (OPIC) Plaza in Lagos trailed a leaking gas truck which was on motion in the area.

This resulted in a fire snowball which engulfed many other vehicles and property.