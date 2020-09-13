The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were confirmed 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its daily updates on the spread and management of the disease, the agency said Abuja and Plateau recorded the joint highest number of the infections with 39 new cases each followed by Lagos and Kaduna with 30 and 23 cases respectively.

In Katsina, seven cases were recorded, six each in Rivers and Oyo, three each in Yobe and Benue, while Abia, Ekiti and Edo all recorded one case each.

However, as of Saturday, September 12, 2020, the total of discharged cases in Nigeria stands at 44,088.