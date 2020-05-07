Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who disclosed this on his twitter handle, said the discharged patients bring the number of discharged cases in the state to 13.

“We also have a further update on the two cases who absconded and were reported earlier today.

“They absconded before being admitted to any of our isolation centres.

“After intensive contact-tracing, one of them has been found and admitted to the IDC in Olodo.

“The other is a 10-year-old boy who eyewitnesses claim boarded a Northern State-bound vehicle. His details have been sent to the Sokoto State PHEOC.

“Contact-tracing is still ongoing,” the governor added.