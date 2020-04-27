Two people have died in Kano State as a result of coronavirus-related complications.

Without providing any details, the state's Ministry of Health announced on Monday, April 27, 2020 that the additional deaths have raised its death toll to three.

The state has recorded a total of 77 coronavirus cases, the third highest in Nigeria, behind Lagos (731) and the Federal Capital Territory (141).

Kano has been a major source of concern for many in the country especially after its testing centre suspended operations last week because three laboratory workers tested positive for the virus.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the closure of the state's testing centre is a major problem in its fight against the disease.

"This laboratory suspended its operation five or six days ago. There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment.

"It is not a common equipment that you can go and buy in the market," he said.

The situation in Kano has been worsened by reports of over 600 deaths recorded in the state over the course of the past week.

Even though the government has insisted that the deaths have nothing to do with the coronavirus disease, no clear explanation has been provided for the surge in deaths.

Nigeria has recorded 1,273 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 26.

239 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.