The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two Chinese nationals who offered a N100 million bribe to a team that was investigating their company.

Head of the EFCC's Sokoto zonal office, Abdullahi Lawal, said Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi of China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited, a construction company, tried to bribe him and his team to stop an investigation into the company's operations.

The two were arrested on Monday, May 11, 2020 after paying half of the promised N100 million bribe.

The sum of N50 million was seized during the arrest [EFCC]

During a media parade of the suspects on Tuesday, May 12, Lawal said the suspects' company was being investigated for alleged offences of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Lawal said, "On May 7, 2020, I was contacted by Mr Meng Wei Kun, Managing Director, China Zhounghao Nig. Ltd, in respect of an ongoing investigation against their company.

"I and my investigating team were offered the sum of one hundred million naira to compromise the case.

"Four days after a series of discussion, it was agreed that I come for half of the money, which was ready, at their office/residence, along Airport Road, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

"In a well-coordinated operation with a team of operatives, Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuoi, were arrested while giving the bribe to me at the above address."

The sum of N50 million, three laptops, five smartphones, and some relevant documents were seized during the arrest [EFCC]

Lawal said China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited is under investigation in connection with the execution of contracts for the construction of township roads in Gummi, Bukkuyun, Anka and Nassarawa towns of Zamfara State; and also the construction of 168 solar- powered boreholes in the 14 local government areas of the state.

The EFCC official said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations have been concluded.