The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, disclosed that the clash was between Fadeyi and Alakara gangsters who engaged in a fierce gun battle, leading to the death of two innocent people who didn't belong to either gang.

"In the process, the gangsters killed two persons, who did not have anything to do with their fight; they also injured a motorcyclist," he said.

On of those killed was a dispatch rider for a company while the other was identified as Tobi Kuti, according to a report by The Punch.

Elkana disclosed that a total of 33 suspects from the two rival gangs have been arrested and detained in custody in connection to the clash.