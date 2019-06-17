At least a dozen people were killed in an attack carried out by two Boko Haram suicide bombers at Mandareri-Sambisa ward of Konduga local government area of Borno State.

A military source told Sahara Reporters that the two bombers, a male and a female, detonated their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the viewing center/joint opposite a clinic around 9:15 pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The official casualty figure is unclear but at least 30 people are believed to also have been injured in the attack.

Another female suicide bomber whose IED failed to detonate was reportedly apprehended and handed over to the Nigerian Army.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, the group has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The main faction led by Abubakar Shekau built a reputation for suicide bombings after intense military operations in 2015 and 2016 dislodged it from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

However, incidents of suicide bombings have since reduced as the faction has lost most of its operational strength.

Another faction, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), which broke off in 2016 has grown in influence and has been carrying out savage attacks on military bases since last year.