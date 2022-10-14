2 APC senators take National Awards to Tinubu

Adeola and Bamidele were conferred with the honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger award by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The duo were among 440 other awardees decorated with various national honours by the president.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, October 14, 2022, Yayi shared photos of himself and Bamidele as they presented their awards to Tinubu whom he described as their mentor.

The Lagos senator wrote: “Bourdillon School Of Progressive Politics: I and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele presenting our National Honour Awards to our leader and mentor, the incoming president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Tinubu.

“Present at the presentation were two other proud and high flying products of BOURDILLON School of Politics, Hon. James Faleke and Mr. Wale Edun. We move to greater heights in 2023 by God’s grace.”

Pulse reports that the two senators cut their political teeth under the tutelage of the former Lagos State Governor..

Recall that the Ekiti Senator had served as special assistant on legal matters to Tinubu until November 1993 when Nigeria's democracy was truncated by the late General Sani Abacha.

He was also appointed as a Senior Special Assistant on political and intergovernmental relations in 2000, before his appointment as commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, all during Tinubu's administration as Governor.

Senator Adeola became a lawmaker in Lagos State in 2003 when he was elected as a member to represent Alimosho State Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, a feat he repeated in 2007-2011, before moving on to the House of Representatives to represent Alimosho Federal Constituency.

See photos below;

