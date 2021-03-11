The State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Sainna Buba, made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the programme in Maiduguri.

Buba said the number was made up of 1,037 blind, 264 deaf, 137 lepers and 511 cripples.

The commissioner who lamented how some of the beneficiaries still go back to begging said another disturbing issue was how some people with disability from neighbouring state of Yobe are also trooping in trying to benefit from the programme.

Buba also said that 2,877 former political thugs known as “ECOMOG” were also placed on similar stipends to enable them get something to start a business.

“For the former ECOMOG, we started by giving them N30,000 for six months while UNDP also intervened with similar amount for three months before we now cut it to N15,000.

“The ministry was also directed by the governor to provide grant to petty traders where we supported some individuals and over 60 groups in Maiduguri to the tune of N684 million, ” Buba said.

In area of sports, the commissioner said the ministry was supporting various sporting competitions particularly in secondary schools and that funds had been released for the state participation in the rescheduled National Sports Festival.