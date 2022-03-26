19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

The agitators were recently granted bail following their arrest by the Nigeria Police during a rally in Ojota on July, 3, 2021.

It was gathered that the 47 Yoruba Nation agitators were released on July 27, 2021 after fulfilling their bail conditions.

A member of a Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, anonymously confirmed the development to TheNation.

The names of the fleeing agitators were given as: Babatunde Lawa, Salami Oladimeji, Kabiru Lawanson, Giwa Muniru, Opeyemi Tinuoye, Olasanmi Oladipupo and Olasunkanmi Tanimola.

Others are: Kabiru Lawanson, Chinemerem Emmanuel, Rasaki Musibau, Lukman Olalade, Olasanmi Oladipupo, Bashiru Shittu, Taofeek Abdusalam, Olamilekan Abata, Abdullahi Sikiru, Tosin Adeleye, and Gbadamosi Babatunde.

The agitators are currently facing a five-count charge filed against them by the police at a magistrates’ court in Yaba, Lagos.

The charge bothers on murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful society, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

However, another agitator, Tajudeen Bakare, is still being held in detention over alleged murder of one Jumoke Oyeleke, a 25-year-old trader, who was hit by a stray bullet when the police were dispersing the rally.