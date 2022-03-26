RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

Nurudeen Shotayo

The agitators were recently released after fulfilling their bail conditions.

About 19 Yoruba Nation agitators have fled the country after regaining freedom from detention.

The agitators were recently granted bail following their arrest by the Nigeria Police during a rally in Ojota on July, 3, 2021.

It was gathered that the 47 Yoruba Nation agitators were released on July 27, 2021 after fulfilling their bail conditions.

A member of a Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, anonymously confirmed the development to TheNation.

The names of the fleeing agitators were given as: Babatunde Lawa, Salami Oladimeji, Kabiru Lawanson, Giwa Muniru, Opeyemi Tinuoye, Olasanmi Oladipupo and Olasunkanmi Tanimola.

Others are: Kabiru Lawanson, Chinemerem Emmanuel, Rasaki Musibau, Lukman Olalade, Olasanmi Oladipupo, Bashiru Shittu, Taofeek Abdusalam, Olamilekan Abata, Abdullahi Sikiru, Tosin Adeleye, and Gbadamosi Babatunde.

The agitators are currently facing a five-count charge filed against them by the police at a magistrates’ court in Yaba, Lagos.

The charge bothers on murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful society, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

However, another agitator, Tajudeen Bakare, is still being held in detention over alleged murder of one Jumoke Oyeleke, a 25-year-old trader, who was hit by a stray bullet when the police were dispersing the rally.

The police had said Bakare “unlawfully killed” the trader, adding that a Beretta pistol, two live ammunition were found in his possession.

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

