The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food and other goods will berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports between June 25 and June 29, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NPA made this known in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position.’

The publication stated that one of the ships would sail in with petrol.

It added that the other 18 ships would bring in bulk salt, bulk gypsum, buckwheat, steel products, bulk sugar, semi-trailer, containers carrying different goods and general cargo.

It also stated that 14 ships had arrived at the ports earlier, waiting to berth with bulk sugar, butane, diesel, base oil, container and petrol.

“A total of eight ships are presently discharging bulk gypsum, general cargo, frozen fish, container and buckwheat,’’ it said.