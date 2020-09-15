132 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, September 14, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed a total of 56,388 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country since February.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 52, followed by Gombe with 27, Plateau with 17, and Kwara with 10.

Other states that recorded new cases are Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).

185 patients who have recovered from the disease were discharged on Monday, according to the NCDC, raising the total number of recoveries to 44,337.

One new fatality also raised the death toll to 1,083.

Despite Nigeria's ongoing trend of recording low daily number of new cases, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has continued to preach caution.

The chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the country needs to improve on its commitment to eliminate the virus completely.

"One critical element we must not lose sight of is the fact that our cautious approach has tremendously helped in our containment efforts.

"Therefore, we should avoid complacency at all cost. Our focus should go beyond flattening the curve and ridding our land of this virus."

Members of the task force have complained for weeks about the dip in number of samples being tested by state governments.