1,800 couples to benefit from Kano Government's ₦854 million mass wedding

Aminu Daurawa, the Commander-General of the board, said this when he inspected some of the items for the wedding on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the government budgeted over ₦800 million for purchase of clothing materials, food items, furniture and other necessities for the wedding.

"Each bride will receive a set of bed, mattress and pillows, as well as ₦20,000 to start up a business.

"Some philanthropists have pledged to contribute their quota to ensure the success of the wedding.

"1,800 couples will benefit from the gesture, which would go a long way in curtailing societal vices and poverty in the society, as many marriages were being postponed, due to inability of parents to sponsor the wedding," he said.

Daurawa said that the wedding date would be announced to enable residents and individuals willing to assist to contribute their quota toward the desired objectives.