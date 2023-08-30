ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,800 couples to benefit from Kano Government's ₦854 million mass wedding

News Agency Of Nigeria

Couples who later divorce on flimsy excuses would be made to pay back the government.

State governors are fond of sponsoring mass weddings across the country (image used for illustrative purpose) [Premium Times]
State governors are fond of sponsoring mass weddings across the country (image used for illustrative purpose) [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Aminu Daurawa, the Commander-General of the board, said this when he inspected some of the items for the wedding on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the government budgeted over ₦800 million for purchase of clothing materials, food items, furniture and other necessities for the wedding.

"Each bride will receive a set of bed, mattress and pillows, as well as ₦20,000 to start up a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some philanthropists have pledged to contribute their quota to ensure the success of the wedding.

"1,800 couples will benefit from the gesture, which would go a long way in curtailing societal vices and poverty in the society, as many marriages were being postponed, due to inability of parents to sponsor the wedding," he said.

Daurawa said that the wedding date would be announced to enable residents and individuals willing to assist to contribute their quota toward the desired objectives.

He added that criteria had been set for the selection of the beneficiaries adding that those who divorced their spouses on flimsy excuses after the marriage would be made to pay back by the government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency