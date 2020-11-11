In its bid to promote discipline and core values, the Lagos State Police Command says it has dismissed 10 police officers for offences ranging from corruption, murder, negligence and excessive use of power.

The command announced this in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Adejobi said a total of 81 police personnel were tried for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020.

The statement reads in part, “The command has dismissed and prosecuted seven (7), while ten (10) personnel were dismissed. In addition, eighteen (18) of the men were reduced in ranks and twenty-nine (29) were awarded #10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue.

“While sixteen (16) of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence. The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included fort-five (45) Inspectors, twenty nine (29) Sergeants seven (7) Corporals.”

The statement further disclosed that some senior police officers attached to the Lagos Police Command have also been queried for various disciplinary offences, adding that their queries have been sent to Abuja for necessary action and punishment.

“Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

“It is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State. The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations levelled against them”, the statement reads.

The statement also quoted commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, as saying steps are being taken to sanitise the police workforce in the country.