The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Sunday that the candidates who are all professors have begun campaigning to members of the Premier University community to gain acceptance.

Those in the race are Profs. Kolapo Hamzat, Rasak Kalilu, Kayode Adebowale, Oladele Layiwola, Anthony Onifade, Emiola Olapade-Olaopa and Babatunde Adeleke.

Others are Profs Olusegun Ademowo, Clement Kolawole, Temitope Alonge, Raji Oyelade, Babatunde Salako, Adeyinka Aderinto, Ebenezer Farombi, Raheem Lawal and Hakeem Fawehinmi among others.

According to some members of the community, who pleaded anonymity, the process of appointing a new VC has been compromised by some of the nefarious allegations and counter-allegation.

Mrs Morenike Afolabi, Deputy Registrar Senate, Admission and Affiliated Institution, in a memo, said nine professors submitted their nomination forms for Senate Representatives on the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board for the appointment of the VC with a single tenure of five years.

NAN reports that two of the nine, who expressed interest would be elected as Senate Representatives by Sept. 21, via a zoom platform by members of the UI community.

The two candidates, who emerged as the elected Senate Representatives would then select one of them to become the new VC on Sept. 23.

The two Senate Representatives will join the Chairman of Council and two other council members (External), making five people that will select the VC from the screened candidates.