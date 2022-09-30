17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales

Mrs Olayemi John-Mensah, Media/Strategy Officer, ACCI, said that the trade fair was expected to host 500 exhibitors, 10,000 products and more than 100,000 visitors.

“At the first day of the event, many exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria are already on ground with different products.

“Visitors have started trooping in to take advantage of the fair which serves as a standard platform for brand establishment that brings together various aspects of trade and industry, foreign ambassadors, business persons, decision-makers, business delegations, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

“Abuja trade fair will continue to provide an avenue where businessmen, entrepreneurs, service providers, and many others converge.

“It also provides an avenue for the distribution of trade, investment, market opportunities, and ideas that would greatly help sellers, buyers, investors, and countries to promote relationships in business,” she said.

John-Mensah further said that the event would offer a range of opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to improve performance, spur innovation, enhance productivity and compete on a more even footing with larger firms.

According to her, there will be line up of special days where participants can access more information and connections to improve on their businesses.

Some exhibitors expressed optimism that this year’s edition would be the largest fair since the struggles with COVID-19 that caused disruptions to businesses.

Mr Dominic Etche, a footwear seller, said that the fair though held during the COVID year, recorded low participation and affected sales.

“From what I am seeing in the first day, it seems promising and we are hoping for better patronage and business connectivity,” Etche said.

Ibrahim Yahaya commended ACCI for the logistics and security which he described as well organised.

“It is a platform to make great sales, connect and share ideas with people.

“We hope for a successful outing,” Yahaya said.