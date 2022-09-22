17 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrender to troops

This development is another win for the military in its sustained airstrikes and ground assaults' against terrorists in the northern part of the country.

In a similar feat recently, it was reported that a chief executioner from Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, turned himself in to the Nigerian troops.

Bulabuduwaye, alongside his wives and children, was said to have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai stationed in Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Pulse also learnt that about 79,000 combatants and non-combatants Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at various locations on the theatre front.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa has Charged troops to stand up to their responsibility as defenders of Nigeria’s territorial integrity by neutralizing every terrorist in the north east without mercy.

Musa gave this charge during the graduation ceremony of participants of In-Theatre Train the Trainers’ Course Batch 4 of 2022 where a total number of five Officers and 77 Soldiers graduated after a two-week intensive course.

While addressing the Graduands, the Theatre Commander emphasized the need for continuous training as it enhances troops professionalism thereby making them better soldiers.

He further enjoined them to put all knowledge gained into practice as well as transferring the same to others in their various units and formations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Training Officer (TTO), Brigadier General SJA Ilorin stated that the two weeks rigorous training was designed to enhance participants knowledge on International Humanitarian Law, Civilian Harm Mitigation, use of Offline Map, Ambush and Anti Ambush Drill, Radio Communication, Night Navigation and other Military tactics, techniques and procedures in combat.