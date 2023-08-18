ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria – Report

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mamedu added that about 60 teachers and other school workers were also kidnapped; 14 were killed, while 25 school buildings were destroyed.

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)
Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

Recommended articles

The report is entitled, “Education Under Attack: Review and Analysis of Attack on Schools, Teachers, and Learners from the Kidnapping of the Chibok Girls, Borno, Nigeria in 2014.”

The consultant who developed the report, Augustine Mamedu, while presenting the findings in Abuja on Thursday, also said that 184 learners were killed while 88 others were injured within the period.

Mamedu added that about 60 teachers and other school workers were also kidnapped; 14 were killed, while 25 school buildings were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that since the Chibok incident in Feb. 2014 when about 276 girls were kidnapped, the spate of kidnappings has been on the rise.

He added that the reports also revealed a geographical shift in the kidnappings of learners from the North East to the North West and North Central Zones.

He said that between 2014 and 2022, five schools were attacked in North East, 49 in North West, 11 in North Central, three in South South and two in South West.

“The report also showed that 28 schools have been attacked in Kaduna State within the period, with 17 schools attacked in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state alone.

“In Katsina State, 99 schools were closed, affecting 30,870 learners,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consultant said that the report recommended increased investment in safe schools and the implementation of the SSD across the country and closure of boarding facilities located in communities with no security posts.

The Country Director, SCI, Famari Barro, called for the full implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) signed in 2015 to protect school children from kidnapping and other vices.

Barro explained that the SSD was a political commitment endorsed by the Federal Government to protect children, teachers and school facilities from attack and use of school facilities during arm conflict.

He said that globally, attacks on education, schools, children, and their teachers as well as the use of school facilities by security agencies during conflict was on the increase.

He recalled that the Nigerian government had taken steps by domesticating the SSD and pledged to mainstream and implement the declaration guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country director, however, said that despite the efforts, attacks on education have remained a challenge in the country.

He explained that SCI commissioned the survey to examine attacks on schools, teachers, and learners in Nigeria since the attack on Chibok in 2014.

He said that the move was to find possible solutions from the view of the impacted communities, teachers, and learners.

Barro commended the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Center (NSSRCC).

“The initiative was a good step in providing a conducive learning environment for conflict-affected girls, boys, and children with disabilities in situations of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, until the children in remote villages, who feel threatened by the rate of violence can attend school without fear, there is still much to be done.

“More needs to be done to prevent attacks, but also to support children and their families, especially with trauma management,” he said.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a safe school for every child through the implementation of the SSD.

Adejor, who was represented by Joseph Achede, Deputy Director, Secondary Education, said that the ministry was working hard to address the problem.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria – Report

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria – Report

Labour faults FG for releasing ₦180bn palliative package to State Govt

Labour faults FG for releasing ₦180bn palliative package to State Govt

US, France may stoke crisis between Nigeria and Niger, El-Zakzaky warns

US, France may stoke crisis between Nigeria and Niger, El-Zakzaky warns

CSOs want acting Comptroller General of Immigration to resign

CSOs want acting Comptroller General of Immigration to resign

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

Military kill 28 terrorists, arrest 113 others, rescue 82 hostages

Military kill 28 terrorists, arrest 113 others, rescue 82 hostages

Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Cape Verde boat disaster

Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Cape Verde boat disaster

UNICAL suspends Dean of Law over sexual assault allegations

UNICAL suspends Dean of Law over sexual assault allegations

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE