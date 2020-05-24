Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 7,526 following the announcement of 265 more cases in the country.

On Saturday, May 24, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Out of the 265 new cases, 133 were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, followed by Oyo with 34 and Edo with 28 cases.

The NCDC also confirmed 23 cases in Ogun, 22 in FCT, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, three each in Borno and Niger state.

Two cases each were also recorded in Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra and Enugu state.

The agency’s updates on Saturday also showed that 167 patients, who have fully recovered from the virus have been discharged from isolation centres. A total of 2,174 have now recovered from the infection in Nigeria.

The total of coronavirus deaths in the country still stands at 221 as no death was recorded on Saturday.

However, out of the 36 states of the federation, only Kogi and Cross River state have not recorded any coronavirus cases.