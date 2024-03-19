16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

According to Channels TV, a military source disclosed that the victims were rescued during a routine patrol at the Rimi community after being held in captivity for 46 days.

The source said the rescued victims were among the 54 women abducted along the Gamji-Dandume road in February.

The victims were handed over to the Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, and have reportedly been reunited with their relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the development, Governor Dikko Radda, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, commended the troops for rescuing the victims.

“The rescue of these women and children is a testament to the courage and dedication of our security forces. We remain committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to ensure the safety of residents in the state,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, on the night of Sunday, March 17, 2024, bandits launched yet another attack in Kaduna State, abducting 87 people from the Kajuru-Station community.

The incident followed a similar one just two days prior where 16 residents were kidnapped from the Dogon-Noma community in the same local government area.