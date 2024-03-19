ADVERTISEMENT
16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

Bayo Wahab

The rescued victims were said to be among the 54 women abducted along the Gamji-Dandume road in February.

The scene after troops rescue kidnap victims in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. [Nigerian Army]
The scene after troops rescue kidnap victims in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. [Nigerian Army]

According to Channels TV, a military source disclosed that the victims were rescued during a routine patrol at the Rimi community after being held in captivity for 46 days.

The source said the rescued victims were among the 54 women abducted along the Gamji-Dandume road in February.

The victims were handed over to the Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, and have reportedly been reunited with their relatives.

Confirming the development, Governor Dikko Radda, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, commended the troops for rescuing the victims.

The rescue of these women and children is a testament to the courage and dedication of our security forces. We remain committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to ensure the safety of residents in the state,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, on the night of Sunday, March 17, 2024, bandits launched yet another attack in Kaduna State, abducting 87 people from the Kajuru-Station community.

The incident followed a similar one just two days prior where 16 residents were kidnapped from the Dogon-Noma community in the same local government area.

Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, who spoke to ThePunch confirmed the latest attack, saying the heavily armed assailants stormed the village around 10 pm. He said they not only abducted residents but also targeted shops, stealing food items and valuables.

