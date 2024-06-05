16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

Recommended articles
NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position’, said three of the expected vessels would berth with containers of different goods.
“Two of the vessels will berth with cargos, three will berth with fresh fish, another two will berth bulk wheat, while the remaining six vessels will berth bulk gypsum, petrol, diesel and pellet.
“The 16 vessels will berth at Apapa Bulk Terminal (ABT), and ENL Consortium, Eko 1, Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd., terminals in Lagos.
“Another five vessels are waiting to berth at Lekki Deep Sea Port with bulk clinker, diesel, crude and containers,” it said.