16 suspects accused of ritual murder paraded by police

A vicious gang has been nabbed by the police in connection to ritual murders in Kogi. Human organs are reportedly sold to "personalities" in the state.
This was confirmed in a tweet by the police force. The persons apprehended are described as "vicious and notorious" and believed to be involved in the exchange of human parts of both male and female variants.
Exhibits presented on a table before the suspects include two axes, a double-barrel gun and two local rifles.