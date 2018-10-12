16 suspects accused of ritual murder paraded by police

news

Some personalities in Kogi state are reportedly some of the beneficiaries of human organs delivered by 16 persons suspected of ritual murders . The police paraded the suspects today.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the police force. The persons apprehended are described as "vicious and notorious" and believed to be involved in the exchange of human parts of both male and female variants.

Exhibits presented on a table before the suspects include two axes, a double-barrel gun and two local rifles.