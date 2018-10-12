16 suspects accused of ritual murder paraded by police

Pulse.ng logo
16 suspects accused of ritual murder and human organ removal paraded by police

A vicious gang has been nabbed by the police in connection to ritual murders in Kogi. Human organs are reportedly sold to "personalities" in the state.

  • Published:
16 suspects accused of ritual murder and human organ removal paraded by police play

The police have paraded 16 persons involved in illegal activities such ritual murders. The human organs removed from the victims are reportedly delivered to top personalities in Kogi state.

(Press)

Some personalities in Kogi state are reportedly some of the beneficiaries of human organs delivered by 16 persons suspected of ritual murders. The police paraded the suspects today.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the police force. The persons apprehended are described as "vicious and notorious" and believed to be involved in the exchange of human parts of both male and female variants.

Body of young woman found in Benin, with vital organs missing

Exhibits presented on a table before the suspects include two axes, a double-barrel gun and two local rifles.

 

