Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof Tijani Muhammad-Bande has been elected President of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was elected on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Here are a few quick facts about him and his new position that you would be pleased to know.

1...Prof Bande’s name is pronounced: teeh-JAH'-neeh moo-HAH'-mahd BAN-deeh.

And yes, his last name is hyphenated.

2...Prof Muhammad-Bande is 61 years old.

3...Prof Bande was born in Zagga, Kebbi State, in northwestern Nigeria.

4...He holds a master's degree in political science from Boston University and a Ph.D. in the same field from the University of Toronto.

5...He takes on the role, 30 years after another Nigerian, Joe Nanven Garba, occupied the same position.

6...Garba was the first ever Nigerian to be elected President of the UNGA.

Bande’s election makes him the second ever Nigerian to get the job.

7...Garba was President of the UNGA from 1989 to 1990.

8...Bande was elected by acclamation. That means no other member of the UNGA contested the position with him.

9...And yes, the seat is rotational. Every member country has the right to sit on the 'Iron Throne' for a year. This is Nigeria's turn...once more.

10...193 nations make up the United Nations General Assembly.

11...Established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly is the chief policy making, deliberative and representative organ of the United Nations.

12...Among the roles of the UNGA is to provide a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the UN Charter.

13...Prof Muhammad-Bande will begin presiding over the 74th session of the UN in September of 2019. The office is for a year.

14...Muhammad-Bande succeeds Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador.

15...After his election, Muhammad-Bande told General Assembly members that his priorities will include climate change, universal health coverage, gender equality and the eradication of poverty and hunger, when his reign commences in September.

16...After he was elected, Muhammad-Bande told UNGA members that: “I am honored by the trust placed in me. We have to assume collective responsibility to make the world a better and safer one.”