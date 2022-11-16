RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 159 Nigerians who had been stranded in Libya as they returned home.

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya. [NAN]
159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya. [NAN]

Recommended articles

NEMA said that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday evening.

They came in on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees, NEMA said, comprise 71 male and 74 female adults, and 14 infants.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, according to the statement.

He advised them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens.

Ahmed, the statement said, was represented by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency.

He said that the Federal Government remained committed in ensuring that Nigerians were not stranded in foreign countries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

2 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home absconded from Kuje prison

2 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home absconded from Kuje prison

Tinubu to meet private sector players, others on Thursday in Imo

Tinubu to meet private sector players, others on Thursday in Imo

Shehu Sani tells China to be cautious in approving loans for Nigeria

Shehu Sani tells China to be cautious in approving loans for Nigeria

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya

Senate investigates uneven disbursement of N500bn loans by Development Bank

Senate investigates uneven disbursement of N500bn loans by Development Bank

PDP’s Funke Akindele donates borehole to community in Yaba

PDP’s Funke Akindele donates borehole to community in Yaba

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries