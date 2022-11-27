RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 150,988 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are still waiting for their owners in Niger, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
The visit was part of ongoing efforts to mobilise those who had registered, to strive to collect their PVCs.

The INEC official told the traditional ruler that the cards were spread across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He appealed to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise the affected people to visit the headquarters of their local governments to collect their PVCs adding, however, that no card would be given by proxy.

He said that the visit was to pay homage and seek royal blessings and prayers ahead of the 2023 general election, and promised to conduct credible elections that would be acceptable to all.

He also called for a peaceful electioneering, urging the traditional rulers to emphasise that to political actors.

“Politicians must ensure decorum in their campaigns; they must play the game by the rules.

“Any conduct that will breed violence and thuggery will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Responding, the royal father expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as timely and symbolic.

He advised INEC to decentralise the collection of the PVCs to polling units level to ease access.

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

