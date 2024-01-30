1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

According to ThePunch, a source in the CBN disclosed that the affected staffers would be resuming on Friday, February 2, 2024.

“Yes, the plan is still on and they will resume work by February 2, which is the first week of next month,” the source said.

The new management of the apex bank recently announced the plan to move some departments of the bank to Lagos citing staff safety, increased productivity and the need to decongest its head office in Abuja.

In a memo issued to its staff, the CBN said the action was warranted by operational necessities and safety standards.

“This is to notify all staff members at the CBN Head Office that we have initiated a decongestion action plan designed to optimise the operational environment of the Bank.

“This initiative aims to ensure compliance with building safety standards and enhance the efficient utilisation of our office space,” the memo reads.

The departments moving to Lagos according to reports include Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Consumer Protection Department, Payment System Management Department, and Financial Policy Regulations Department.

It would be recalled that some northern groups and their elite recently condemned the relocation of the departments.

Last week, the Northern Elders Forum and the Katsina Elders Forum kicked against the move with the Arewa Consultative Forum claiming the move was a ploy to underdevelop their region further.