150 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic return home

The agency said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

NEMA said the returnees were voluntarily repatriated back to Nigeria with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

It said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja on board Sky Mali, UR-CQX at 11:20 am on Tuesday.

The returnees, NEMA said, comprise 109 male, 37 female and four infants.

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, was represented by Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency.