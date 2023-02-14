ADVERTISEMENT
150 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic return home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The returnees, NEMA said, comprise 109 male, 37 female and four infants.

150 Nigerians returning home from Niamey [NAN]
The agency said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

NEMA said the returnees were voluntarily repatriated back to Nigeria with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

It said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja on board Sky Mali, UR-CQX at 11:20 am on Tuesday.

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, was represented by Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency.

Lauren De Boeck, Head of Mission, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) commended the synergy between the agencies, noting that it had translated to smooth operations in the country.

