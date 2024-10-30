ADVERTISEMENT
15 Vessels discharging goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three of the vessels would discharge general cargoes, while two other vessels would discharge containers carrying different goods, fresh fish and bulk sugar each.

The NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position” on Wednesday, said three of the vessels would discharge general cargoes, while two other vessels would discharge containers carrying different goods, fresh fish and bulk sugar each.

It added that “the remaining five vessels will discharge ethanol, bulk gypsum, bulk clinker, feed corn and petrol.

“A total of six vessels are expected to berth at Lagos ports with crude oil, petrol, containers and aviation fuel.

“The six expected vessels will berth at ENL Consortium Terminals, Apapa Bulk Terminal (ABT), among other terminals in Lagos.”

NPA said that three vessels were waiting to berth with bulk urea, container and aviation fuel.

