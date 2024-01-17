ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, as the government made provision for them not to be rejected.

The aerial view of the aftermath of the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. [Lateef Aremu/Twitter]
The aerial view of the aftermath of the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. [Lateef Aremu/Twitter]

Recommended articles

The Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Oyo State branch, Olaleye Ojo, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday. He noted that the operation was jointly carried out by various agencies, including Red Cross, NEMA, SEMA and security agencies.

Ojo said that rescue operation commenced in the early hours of Wednesday. According to him, the official have been attending to people and taking them to various hospitals.

Rescue operations are still ongoing and we are trying to gather more information on the residents of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot specifically say when the operation will be over,” Ojo said.

He stated that about 30 buildings were destroyed by the explosion. Ojo stated that the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, as government had made provision for them not to be rejected.

“Hospitals have been complying with government’s directives to accept victims of the explosion and give them adequate treatment,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations