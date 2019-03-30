Ihekweazu said that that new cases brought the number of confirmed cases to 510 out of the 1,924 suspected cases since Jan. 1 in 21 states, adding that a total of 119 deaths had been recorded since the onset of the outbreak.

The NCDC boss also said that Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and Cross River states each recorded at least one confirmed case.

Giving the figures of people who are suffering from the fever, Ihekweazu said 32 patients were hospitalized at the designated centers.

He added that 13 were hospitalized in Irrua, 9 in Owo, three in Abakiliki, three in Bauchi, three in Plateau, two in Taraba.

Ihekweazu also said that a total of 6320 people suspected to have contacts with those infected had been identified across 20 states.

He said that 1,567 of the suspected contacts were being followed while 4,690 had completed the mandatory 21 days of follow up to be sure they show no symptoms.

He also said 110 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 55 tested positive.

The NCDC boss said that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre will continue to coordinate the response activities at all levels