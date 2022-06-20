1.5 million persons in Benue IDP camps

Nytise made the declaration at the 70th anniversary celebration Thanksgiving Mass of The Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria, at the St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Nytise, a knight, noted that banditry had turned majority of farmers in Benue into destitute and could lead to food insecurity in the country.

It is important to note that Benue is the food basket of Nigeria.

“Many of our prime farmers are in IDP camps having been rendered homeless by rampaging bandits.

“Those are the farmers the state and the country rely on for farm produce; they are languishing in camps, being fed with ration by the state government.

“The state depends on revenue from farm produce. At the moment we are at a crossroad without the active contribution of those farmers as they cannot access their farms because of fear of being kidnapped,’’ he said.

Nytise called on Christians to go into politics so as to wrestle power and admonished them not to lose faith, but to continue to pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria.

Newsmen report that the anniversary is a year-long event that will end on June 4, 2023.