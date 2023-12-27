ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

15 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Calabar is wearing a new look for the carnival with a major roundabout and roads rehabilitated for the carnival.

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live – Commissioner [NAN]
I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live – Commissioner [NAN]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Commissioner for Information in Cross River, Erasmus Ekpang.

He further said that hundreds of visitors are already in the state for the main event, tagged: “Carnival Calabar.”

Ekpang, who described the 20th edition of the carnival as a huge success, said the state is already overcrowded as of Tuesday when the cultural event part of the annual carnival was held.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are truly excited with what we have seen so far and we know that it will only get better.

“As I speak with you, hotels in Calabar are fully booked such that visitors have to be sleeping in people's houses.

“We had three visitors from Mali who are presently staying with a friend of mine because there is no hotel space. Only those visitors that booked their hotels in advance are smiling now,” he stated.

On the carnival sponsorship, the Commissioner said that some banks and DSTV are working in partnership with the state government.

NAN reported that the state government introduced some new dimension into this year’s edition of the carnival which started in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the carnival was held in the Northern and Central senatorial districts of the state to give residents in these areas a sense of belonging.

“Ogoja in the North and Ikom in Central took their turns for the carnival last week and the government also brought back the children aspect of the carnival which took place on Wednesday (Today).”

NAN reports that Calabar is wearing a new look for the carnival with a major roundabout and roads rehabilitated for the carnival.

Major roads and streets in the city have been lit up with street lights.

NAN reports that no fewer than 15 states and two African countries took part in Tuesday’s cultural aspect of the 31-day carnival which kicked off on December 1.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke wanted to be a musician, not a politician

Gov Adeleke wanted to be a musician, not a politician

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

15 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

15 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries