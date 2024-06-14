ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security forces engaged the 15-man robbery gang in an intense gun duel after the robbers had attacked the bank with dynamite in an attempt to rob.

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3 (The Sun)
15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3 (The Sun)

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. She said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh led the operation that foiled the robbery attempt that happened on June 13.

Adeh said security forces had engaged the 15-man robbery gang in an intense gun duel after the robbers had attacked the bank with dynamite in an attempt to rob. She said the gun duel forced the armed robbers to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullet wounds, while the security forces succeeded in apprehending three of the gang members.

The FCT police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested with various degrees of bullet injuries. According to her, a yet-to-be-identified suspect was set ablaze by an irate mob at the scene after being neutralised by the security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A police operative and the gang leader, with bullet injuries were rushed to the hospital, but later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, while others are still receiving treatment,” she said.

She said the search operation was still ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the gang with bullet injuries. Adeh said the commissioner commended the effectiveness of the combined operation and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to continue to make FCT unsafe for criminals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Court discharges Binance Executive from tax evasion case, adjourns to July 12

Court discharges Binance Executive from tax evasion case, adjourns to July 12

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde